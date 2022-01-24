Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.02) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.96 ($22.68).

Shares of DEQ stock opened at €16.34 ($18.57) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €13.88 ($15.77) and a 52 week high of €21.68 ($24.64).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

