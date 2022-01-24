Deutsche eMark Achieves Market Capitalization of $54,895.39 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $54,895.39 and $11.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Deutsche eMark

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

