Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $375.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $362.53.

NYSE SNOW opened at $267.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.88.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $14,591,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,089,570 shares of company stock valued at $728,336,135. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,015.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 48,055 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

