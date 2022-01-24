Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target to $25.00

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ESMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.89.

ESMT stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

