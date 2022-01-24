Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target to GBX 113

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 105 ($1.43) to GBX 113 ($1.54) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JUST. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 87.88 ($1.20) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.89. The firm has a market cap of £912.59 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71.94 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.52.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

