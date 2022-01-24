Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 3,833 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Cortexyme worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cortexyme by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cortexyme by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cortexyme by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $121.98. The firm has a market cap of $291.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.26.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. decreased their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

