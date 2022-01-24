Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of MFA Financial worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 1,603.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 689,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 648,964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.40 on Monday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.67.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

