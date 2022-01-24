Degenerator (MEME) One Day Trading Volume Hits $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

