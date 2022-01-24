DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00048249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,171.46 or 0.06496886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00057615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,248.92 or 0.99478661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006636 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

