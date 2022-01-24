Davis Selected Advisers Sells 70,820 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 995,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,820 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 15.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

NASDAQ:GLRE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,693. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $243.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $145.45 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.95%.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.