Davis Selected Advisers Sells 164,850 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 164,850 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $773,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $61.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,540.33. 51,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,916. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,877.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,827.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,809.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

