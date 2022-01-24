Davis Selected Advisers Purchases 45,510 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,510 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in American Tower were worth $17,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.73.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.09. The company had a trading volume of 32,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

