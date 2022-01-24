Davis Selected Advisers Has $57.74 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 675,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,765 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $57,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,550,000 after purchasing an additional 150,779 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 115.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Owens Corning by 117.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 140,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 75,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.24. 12,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,974. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a one year low of $75.44 and a one year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,180 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

