Davis Selected Advisers Boosts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of M&T Bank worth $22,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.83. The company had a trading volume of 36,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average of $149.17.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

