Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $29.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. 12,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. Dana has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Dana by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,233,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Dana by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Dana by 57.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

