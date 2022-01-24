Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,826 shares during the period. Cytosorbents comprises about 1.9% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 2.22% of Cytosorbents worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avenir Corp increased its position in Cytosorbents by 280.8% during the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 1,007,679 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,837,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 65,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.26. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

