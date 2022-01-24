CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.29. 508,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -100.21 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

