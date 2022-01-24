CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to report $75.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.45 billion to $78.91 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $69.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $291.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.95 billion to $294.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $305.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $298.56 billion to $308.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

CVS stock opened at $101.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.11. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 24.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 616,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 121,499 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 160,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,557,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $397,836,000 after purchasing an additional 675,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

