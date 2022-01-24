Curran Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Apple stock opened at $162.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

