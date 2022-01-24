CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.44

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 19886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get CureVac alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 910,987.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,745 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,323,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,725,000.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.