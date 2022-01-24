CryptoSoul Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $859,330.59 and $21.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00173992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00031219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.31 or 0.00364806 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00067592 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

