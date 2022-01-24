CryptEx (CRX) Trading Down 32.3% Over Last 7 Days

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.73 or 0.00016995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $487,414.01 and $91.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptEx has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,726.76 or 0.99957174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00091893 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020885 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002642 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00023592 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00436067 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.