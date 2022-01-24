CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.18.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,757,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.94 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $241,566.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $220,495,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after purchasing an additional 800,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

