CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.36

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.36 and last traded at $59.40, with a volume of 19990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.