Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $450.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous price target of $740.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NFLX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $565.42.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $599.85 and its 200-day moving average is $590.14. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a twelve month low of $379.99 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.