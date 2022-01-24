Creative Planning Sells 3,512 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $25.86 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

