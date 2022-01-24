Creative Planning Sells 20,624 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,624 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 419,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,137,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

