Creative Planning Raises Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Creative Planning grew its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,707,000 after purchasing an additional 171,043 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 932,185 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFO opened at $117.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.16. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

