Creative Planning Purchases 3,586 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 170.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $146.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.06. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $121.29 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.