Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 46,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Shares of CGW opened at $54.22 on Monday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.