Creative Planning Has $831,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,153,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $195.48 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.07 and its 200-day moving average is $190.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.44.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

