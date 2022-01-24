Creative Planning Acquires 2,311 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OMC opened at $75.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

