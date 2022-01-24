CPChain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $716,258.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, CPChain has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $716,258.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00247443 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006156 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002231 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000155 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

