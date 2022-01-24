Cowen Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $565.42.

NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $599.85 and its 200 day moving average is $590.14. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $379.99 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

