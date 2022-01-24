Cowen Begins Coverage on MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.43. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $51.44 and a 52-week high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $102,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $273,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,990 shares of company stock valued at $925,222. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.