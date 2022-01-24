Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $368.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CVLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

