Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $368.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.
CVLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.
Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
