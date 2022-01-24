Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,274,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,206,000 after buying an additional 206,310 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $485.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $537.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.61.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

