Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after buying an additional 561,390 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,494,000 after buying an additional 72,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,260,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,992,000 after buying an additional 336,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.35. 11,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,515. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

