Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 882.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,760,000 after acquiring an additional 259,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after acquiring an additional 94,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,489,000 after purchasing an additional 328,149 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

