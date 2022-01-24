Contrasting Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) & TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and TAAT Global Alternatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics N/A N/A -$37.62 million $1.35 4.84 TAAT Global Alternatives $130,000.00 1,198.94 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

TAAT Global Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Safeguard Scientifics.

Profitability

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics N/A 7.49% 6.99% TAAT Global Alternatives -1,356.50% -195.44% -167.90%

Volatility and Risk

Safeguard Scientifics has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and TAAT Global Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safeguard Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

