Contrasting Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) & TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and TAAT Global Alternatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Safeguard Scientifics
|N/A
|N/A
|-$37.62 million
|$1.35
|4.84
|TAAT Global Alternatives
|$130,000.00
|1,198.94
|-$8.31 million
|N/A
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Safeguard Scientifics
|N/A
|7.49%
|6.99%
|TAAT Global Alternatives
|-1,356.50%
|-195.44%
|-167.90%
Volatility and Risk
Safeguard Scientifics has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and TAAT Global Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Safeguard Scientifics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|TAAT Global Alternatives
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Institutional and Insider Ownership
70.3% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Safeguard Scientifics beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile
TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.