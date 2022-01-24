Contrasting FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) & GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FTI Consulting and GreenBox POS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 0 1 0 3.00 GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00

FTI Consulting presently has a consensus target price of $190.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.57%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Profitability

This table compares FTI Consulting and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 9.26% 17.52% 8.91% GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of FTI Consulting shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of FTI Consulting shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FTI Consulting and GreenBox POS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $2.46 billion 2.12 $210.68 million $7.14 21.36 GreenBox POS $8.52 million 19.31 -$5.01 million N/A N/A

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS.

Risk & Volatility

FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.82, meaning that its stock price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats GreenBox POS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance and Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, and capital needs of clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers law firms, companies, government clients, and other interested parties with multidisciplinary, independent dispute advisory, investigations, data analytics, forensic accounting, business intelligence, risk mitigation services and interim management services for health solutions practice clients. The Economic Consulting segment comprises of the analysis of complex economic issues for use in legal, regulatory and international arbitration proceedings, strategic decision making, and public policy debates for law firms, companies, government entities and other interested parties. The Technology segment consists of portfolio of information governance, e-discovery and data analyt

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

