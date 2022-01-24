Contrasting CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) & Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.5% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Pacific Valley Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CF Bankshares and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 28.54% 18.16% 1.44% Pacific Valley Bank 22.85% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CF Bankshares and Pacific Valley Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.05 $29.61 million $3.20 6.31 Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.76 $3.25 million $1.01 10.90

CF Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CF Bankshares and Pacific Valley Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CF Bankshares beats Pacific Valley Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Pacific Valley Bank Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bank engage in the provision of financial services. It includes deposit products such as checking, savings and money market, and certificate deposits, and online solutions like online banking, bill pay,remote deposit, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. The firm serves customers who operate a small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families residing in Monterey County. The company was founded on September 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

