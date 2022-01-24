CONTRACOIN Market Cap Reaches $10.45 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and $169.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000487 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00125192 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,564,270 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

