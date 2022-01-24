Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $161.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.78.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

