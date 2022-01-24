Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 20.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 38.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 23.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 140.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of CHT stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.