Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $3.24 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

BMY stock opened at $63.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

