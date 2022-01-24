Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 12,467 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.53.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $237.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.