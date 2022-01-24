Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 187,633 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,633 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of OPKO Health worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPK stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.