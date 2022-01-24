CONMED (CNMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNMD opened at $124.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.81 and its 200-day moving average is $136.31. CONMED has a 12 month low of $106.15 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONMED stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

