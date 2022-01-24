Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Conifer reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

CNFR stock remained flat at $$2.43 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

